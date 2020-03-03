Parliament: Lok Sabha adjourned till noon amid uproar over Delhi violence

New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings on Tuesday were adjourned till noon, amid uproar over the issue of Delhi violence as Opposition members sought an immediate discussion on the matter.

As soon as the House met for the day, members from the Congress, DMK and other Opposition parties were on their feet, demanding a discussion on Delhi violence.

Speaker Om Birla told agitating members that issues can be raised during the Zero Hour and wanted to take up the Question Hour.

As the ruckus continued, the proceedings were adjourned till noon.