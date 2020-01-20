Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to interact with students, teachers at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020' today and to interact with students and teachers across India.

With less than a month left for Class 10 and Class 12 exams, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020' today and to interact with students and teachers across India.

The interactive session with the Prime Minister will be held in Talkatora Stadium in Delhi.

With 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020', PM Modi plans to hold interactions with a cross-section of students and teachers from India and abroad with the main purpose of beating exam stress. Students, teachers and parents are set to participate in the unique event to receive valuable tips and pointers from the Prime Minister himself regarding how to beat stress.

PM Modi is committed to make sure that students sit for the exam with a relaxed and stress-free mind. This is the third edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020'.

10.15 IST Monday, 20 January 2020

"It is always a delight to connect with India's youth. Their energy and vibrancy are unparalleled", PM Modi shows his excitement about Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020.

(inputs from www.dnaindia.com/)