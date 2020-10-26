Pandemic under control in Delhi, govt prepared for surge: Delhi Health Min

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said that while the expert committee headed by NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul had predicted a daily case surge of 14,000 to 15,000 during the festive season, the numbers so far show Delhi's situation is under control.



He went on to say that the Delhi government is prepared to deal with the rise in cases predicted for the weeks after and during the festive season. The city is likely to witness a spike in coronavirus cases during festivals and the winter season, with around 12,000 to 14,000 infections daily, Jain said.

Citing a prediction of an expert committee, Jain said, "Dr Paul expert committee had said that due to winter and festive season cases (of Covid-19 per day) can spike up to 12,000-14,000 but right now it is around 4,000 so the situation is contained."

A high-level expert committee-led by NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul submitted its report which stated that the city's hospitals should be prepared to accommodate 15,000 Covid-19 cases which are likely to be reported in a single day due to a spike in respiratory illnesses and with the upcoming winter season.

"We are focused on containment, contact tracing, and isolation to tackle the situation," Jain added. He said, "People should not show any leniency in following social distancing norms. People who are not wearing masks are also being penalised."

A total of 4,136 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in Delhi on Sunday, taking the tally to over 3.56 lakh, while the death toll climbed to 6,258.