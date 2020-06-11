Palghar case: SC seeks Maha govt's reply on pleas for CBI, NIA probes into killings
6/11/2020 11:42:00 AM
New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday sought response from the Maharashtra government on two separate petitions seeking probes by CBI and NIA into the alleged mob lynching of three people, including two seers, at Palghar district in the state in April.
A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, in a hearing through videoconferencing, took note of the petitions, including the one filed by 'sadhus' of Shri Panch Dashban Juna Akhara' and the relatives of the deceased seers, which alleged that the investigation by the state police was being carried out in a biased manner.
The other plea, seeking a probe by the NIA into the incident, has been filed by one Ghanshyam Upadhyay.
An FIR into the killings was registered on April 18 at the Kasa police station in Palghar.
