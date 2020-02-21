'Pakistan zindabad' slogan at Owaisi rally: Student sent in 14-day custody after being booked under sedition

Student activist Amulya Leona, who was booked under sedition for allegedly raising "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan during a rally in Bengaluru, has been remanded in 14-day judicial custody. Leona, a student of a south Bengaluru college, had chanted the slogan at a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) attended by AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

Amulya asked people to shout with her "Pakistan Zindabad" thrice after the organisers of the event under the banner of "Save Constitution" invited her to address the gathering. A baffled AIMIM chief Owaisi, who was present on the stage, rushed to snatch the mike from her and was joined by others who tried to stop her. Later, the police stepped in and removed her from the dais.

Owaisi who later addressed the rally distanced his party from the remarks. "My dear friends and elders, we have no connection with the words uttered here. We have no connection with this — neither me nor my party have any connection to this. As long as we are alive we will shout the slogan of Bharat Zindabad. We have no connection with Pakistan and will never have."

JD(S) corporator Imran Pasha claimed Amulya was planted by some rival group to disrupt the event. The woman, he said, was not in the list of speakers and demanded that the police investigate the matter seriously, news agency PTI reported.

On its Twitter official handle, the state BJP unit said: "Anti-CAA activist Amulya Leona shouts Pakistan Zindabad in the presence of AIMIM Chief at Bengaluru. Truth is that protests against CAA are a joint venture between Pakistan & Anti-National Forces led by @INCIndia. Those who support Pakistan should go there forever."

The state Congress unit, too, condemned the incident on social media and called for legal action. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Amulya needs to be "taught a lesson." "The act of supporting Pakistan through slogans shall be condemned. Police have to conduct investigation & teach Amulya a lesson," he wrote on Twitter.

(Inputs and image from theindianexpress.com)