Pak violates ceasefire in J&K's Poonch
Jammu: The Pakistan Army resorted to intense firing on forward areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, a defence spokesperson said.
The intense firing from small arms across the border started around 10 am in Kirni sector, drawing befitting retaliation by Indian Army, the spokesperson said.
The unprovoked ceasefire violation was initiated by Pakistan and the cross-border firing between the two sides was going on when last reports were received, according to the spokesperson.
There was no immediate report of any casualty on the Indian side, he added.
