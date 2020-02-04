Pak violated ceasefire 2,335 times from May 2019 to Jan this year

Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu 2,335 times between May 30 last year and January 20 this year, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik informed on Monday.

In addition, 177 incidents of cross-border firing in the region also took place during the period. A total of eight Army personnel have been martyred since May 30, 2019, so far, he added.

The information was revealed in a written reply to Rajmani Patel and Dr AmeeYajnik during the Question Hour in Rajya Sabha. "There have been 2,335 incidents of ceasefire violations (CFVs) along Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu region since 30 May 2019 (formation of the current government) till 20 January 2020. "In addition, 177 incidents of cross-border firing along Indo-Pak International Border in Jammu region from 30 May 2019 till 15 January 2020," he noted.

Responding to another question, Naik said that there have been six fatalities of Army personnel in 2019 due to avalanches or snow slides in the Siachen area.

In other hilly areas, there have been 11 fatal casualties of Army personnel in 2019 and six fatal casualties of Army personnel between January 1 and January 24 this year due to avalanches or snow slides, he added.

Meanwhile, a civilian was killed and four others were injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Tangdhar sector, officials had said. The deceased was identified as 60-year-old Mohammed Saleem Awan.

The Indian Army retaliated in adequate measure, the officials said.

