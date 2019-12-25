Pak shells forward areas along IB in Kathua
Jammu: Pakistani rangers shelled mortars and fired at forward areas along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district all through Tuesday night, triggering protests by people living in these areas on Wednesday.
The Pakistani side started firing and shelling along the IB in Chandwa belt of Hiranagar sector late Tuesday night, officials said.
BSF troops guarding the border gave a befitting reply, resulting in exchanges overnight, they added.
Meanwhile, people of Channtanda area of Hiranagar took to the streets on Wednesday to protest the shelling and firing on civilian hamlets in Kathua. Raising anti-Pakistan slogans, they demanded that Pakistan be given a befitting reply.
The protesters said Pakistan rangers have been firing and shelling villages, particularly Manyari, Pansar and Rathwa, for the last two months and causing damage to houses and other structures.
(Image from newsnation.in)
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
6.2 magnitude quake hits west of Port Hardy, Canada25 Dec 2019 12:38 PM GMT
Akshaye Khanna: I always carry nervous energy before a new...25 Dec 2019 12:36 PM GMT
Won my heart in 40 minutes: Saqlain on Ganguly25 Dec 2019 12:32 PM GMT
Apple to enforce macOS app verification requirements from...25 Dec 2019 12:30 PM GMT
WhatsApp dark mode finally ready for some users25 Dec 2019 12:27 PM GMT