LeT, JeM operate with impunity: India at UNSC

United Nations: Pakistan-based terror groups like LeT and JeM continue to operate with both impunity and encouragement, India told the UN Security Council on Thursday, calling on it not to take a "selective view" on the scourge of terrorism and to have the courage to call out the "doublespeak" of those who extend state hospitality to individuals who have innocents' blood on their hands.



External Affairs minister S Jaishankar, chairing a high-level United Nations Security Council briefing on threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts' held under India's current presidency of the UNSC, said the heightened activities of the proscribed Haqqani Network justifies this growing anxiety.

"In our own immediate neighbourhood, ISIL-Khorasan (ISIL-K) has become more energetic and is constantly seeking to expand its footprint".