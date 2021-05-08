'Oxygen crisis over, plan to vaccinate Delhi in 3 months'

New Delhi: In a meeting with his cabinet ministers to discuss the Coronavirus crisis on Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed officials to ensure that no more deaths should take place due to lack of oxygen in the Capital as the shortage of oxygen has been resolved. He also announced plans to vaccinate the entire city within three months and directed officials to pay surprise inspection visits to vaccination centres and relief camps to ensure smooth functioning.



"Now that Delhi has received oxygen, no one in Delhi should suffer because of shortage of oxygen. All the hospitals in Delhi should increase their beds and every DM should arrange new oxygen beds in their districts so that no deaths happen due to lack of oxygen in Delhi," Kejriwal said.

He also stressed that there should be no wastage of the life-saving gas.

"Now that Delhi is getting adequate oxygen, the hampering of oxygen distribution has to be corrected so that there is no disruption in the supply of oxygen... Oxygen is very important so it should be used efficiently," the chief minister said.

"We have to try to prevent oxygen wastage and save as much oxygen as we can. If we can, we should save oxygen and return it to the Central government so that it can be used somewhere else," he said.

Kejriwal has also directed DMs to visit relief centres every day to ensure the poor are not facing any problem with food, and all facilities and treatment are being provided in shelter homes, old-age homes, and orphanages.

"We will be able to stop the third wave of coronavirus from coming to Delhi, only by being able to administer vaccines to everyone in Delhi as soon as possible in the next three months. We need to recruit retired doctors, nurses, and medical staff on a large scale. Whoever wants to help the society should join the government and contribute to helping in this difficult situation," he said.

On oximeters to those in home isolation, he said it should be ensured that device is given to all patients recovering at home.

He also announced that the Delhi government will organise a COVID-19 vaccination drive for all media outlets in the national capital at their offices and bear the costs.