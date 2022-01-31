Over 75% of India's adult population fully vaccinated

New Delhi: With 75 per cent of all adults fully vaccinated, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated fellow citizens for this "momentous feat" and said he is proud of all those who are making the vaccination drive a success.



Tagging a tweet by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in which he stated that India has achieved its goal of vaccinating 75 per cent adult population against Covid, the prime minister said, "75% of all adults are fully vaccinated. Congratulations to our fellow citizens for this momentous feat."

"Proud of all those who are making our vaccination drive a success," he said.

Earlier, Mandaviya in a tweet said, "With the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas', India has vaccinated 75 per cent of its adult population with both doses of the vaccine. We are getting stronger in the fight against Corona. We have to follow all the rules and administer the vaccine as soon as possible."

The cumulative number of anti-Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 165.70 crore. The nationwide vaccination drive to combat the pandemic's spread was launched on January 16 last year starting with the inoculation of health and frontline workers. It was gradually expanded to senior citizens and those above 45 years with comorbidities. It was then given to all above 45, followed by all adults above 18 years.

Earlier this year, the government expanded the drive to children above 15 years and a third 'precaution' dose for frontline workers and senior citizens with comorbidities.

Meanwhile, the health ministry said more than 164.36 crore (1,64,36,66,725) vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union territories so far (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. More than 12.43 crore (12,43,49,361) balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States, UTs to be administered.

Earlier on Sunday, in his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast, Modi said India is fighting the new wave of Covid with "great success" and asserted that the people's trust on indigenous vaccines was "our strength".

He said, "Now the cases of corona infection have also started decreasing, this is a very positive sign."

It is a matter of pride that till now about four-and-a-half crore children have been administered the first dose of coronavirus vaccine, he said.

"This means that about 60 per cent of youth in the age group of 15 to 18 years have got their vaccines within three to four weeks. This will not only protect our youth but will also help them to continue with their studies," he said.

Another good thing is that within 20 days, one crore people have taken the precaution dose as well, Modi said.

"This trust of our people on the indigenous vaccines is our great strength," the prime minister said.

He asserted that India is fighting the new wave of coronavirus with "great success".

"People should be safe, the pace of economic activities of the country should be maintained — this is the wish of every person in the country," Modi said.