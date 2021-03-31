Over 6.24 crore vaccinated in 74 days

New Delhi: With 12,94,979 vaccine doses given till 7 pm on Tuesday, the cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 6.24 crore in 74 days of the nationwide drive that began on January 16.



The Centre on Tuesday allowed those above 45 years to take vaccines, starting from 1 April. People can book an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination via CoWIN — a government portal. Beneficiaries also have an option to go for on-site registration.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday: "You can go to your nearest vaccination centre after 3 pm and choose on-site registration."

According to the Health ministry's provisional report, a total of 6,24,08,333 vaccine doses have been given till 7 pm on Tuesday. Of the total beneficiaries vaccinated till date, there are 82,00,007 healthcare workers who have taken the first dose and 52,07,368 healthcare workers have taken the second dose, while 90,08,905 frontline workers have taken the first dose and 37,70,603 FLWs have been administered the second dose.

A total of 2,90,20,989 beneficiaries belonging to over 60 years age group have taken the first dose, while 36,899 beneficiaries of such category have taken the second dose. Similarly, 71,58,657 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities have taken the first dose and 4,905 beneficiaries belonging to this category have taken the second dose.

India started nationwide COVID-19 vaccination on January 16 with healthcare workers and frontline workers. In the next phase of COVID-19 inoculation drive commenced on March 1, those who are over 60 years of age and people aged 45 and above with co-morbid conditions were eligible for vaccinations.