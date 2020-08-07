Over 56,000 Covid cases in India in a single day

New Delhi: India saw a single-day increase of 56,282 COVID-19 cases taking the country's virus tally to 19,64,536, while the recoveries have surged to 13,28,336, according to the Union Health ministry data.



The death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 40,699 with 904 new fatalities being reported in 24-hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 5,95,501 active cases of Coronavirus infection in the country presently which contribute to 30.31 per cent of the total cases.

The fatality rate has further dropped to 2.07 per cent, the data stated.

This is the eighth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 2,21,49,351 samples have been tested up to August 5 with 6,64,949 samples being tested on Wednesday.

According to a private aggregator, India's Covid tally crossed 20 lakh on Thursday to stand at 20, 22,019, while fatalities were recorded at 41,631. The number of recoveries (13,75,233) is now more than double the number of active cases (6,04,701).

Meanwhile, the Manipur government on Thursday extended total lockdown in the north-eastern state for another nine days citing the increasing number of positive cases without travel history in the state. An order to this effect was issued by Manipur Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar, directing the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts concerned to issue an order for complete lockdown and curfew.

Bihar's count skyrocketed to 68,148 on Thursday as the state recorded more than 3,000 cases, for the first time, in a single day and 19 casualties spiked the death toll to 388, the state Health department said.