Over 2.6 lakh doses of Corbevax given to children aged 12-14 yrs

New Delhi: Covid vaccination drive for the 12 to 14-year-old was rolled out across India on Wednesday except for Madhya Pradesh where it will begin after March 22 once the frontline staffers get the necessary training.



Over 2.16 Lakh doses of Covid vaccine Corbevax were administered to children aged 12 to 14 years on the first day of the inoculation drive for this age group on Wednesday, the Union Health ministry said.

The vaccination against COVID-19 in the age group of 12-14 years started with Biological E's intramuscular vaccine Corbevax, two doses of which are to be administered 28 days apart.

According to officials, vaccination for this age group picked up pace around 3 pm on Wednesday.

As of March 1, 2021, there were 4.7 crore children aged 12 and 13 years in the country.

Also, all people aged 60 and above have been made eligible for the precaution dose to Covid vaccine. The prioritisation and sequencing of the dose would be based on the completion of nine months to 39 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country is in a much better position to fight the Covid pandemic but people must keep following all precautions.

Highlighting the journey of India's vaccination drive, he noted: "We began work to create vaccines in early 2020 to protect our citizens and strengthen our fight against the pandemic."

"The manner in which our scientists, innovators and the private sector rose to the occasion is commendable. In late 2020, I had visited three of our vaccine manufacturers and got first-hand details of their efforts to protect our citizens," he said.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister mentioned that India has administered over 180 crore doses, which includes over 9 crore doses in the age group of 15-17 and over 2 crore precaution doses.

"This forms an important protective shield for our citizens against COVID-19."

Meanwhile, India logged 2,876 new Coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,29,98,938, while the active cases dipped to 32,811, according to the Union Health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,16,072 with 98 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.72 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 1,106 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,50,055 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent, the ministry said.

It is only in Madhya Pradesh that the vaccination drive for 12 to 14-year-old has been postponed by a week after necessary training is given to frontline staff, an official said.

"There are nearly 30 lakh boys and girls aged 12 to 14 years. Their Covid vaccination will begin after March 22," National Health Mission's state director (vaccination) Dr Santosh Shukla said.

He said inoculation of children in this age group will be carried out in schools only and those born in 2008, 2009 and up to March 15, 2010, will be eligible to receive the jab.

According to the Centre's guidelines, vaccination of 12-14 years would be conducted through dedicated inoculation sessions to avoid their unintended vaccination with any other Covid vaccines.