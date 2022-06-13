Over 200 arrested, situation in violence-hit districts of Bengal under control: DGP
Kolkata (PTI): The situation in parts of West Bengal, where violent protests had erupted over controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, is under control, DGP Manoj Malaviya said on Monday.
He said police has arrested over 200 people from different parts of the state and and lodged 42 cases.
So far, the situation is under control, Malaviya told reporters at the West Bengal Police Headquarters here.
Protests against remarks on Prophet Mohammad by two suspended BJP functionaries had turned violent in a few districts of the state, including Howrah and Murshidabad, with the administration suspending internet services and restricting movement of people.
