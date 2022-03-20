Over 181 cr Covid vax doses given so far: Govt

New Delhi: The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed 181.19 crore on Saturday, the Union Health ministry said.



It said more than 13 lakh (13,63,853) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm.

Over 16 lakh (16,76,515) COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the 12-14 years age group so far, the ministry said.

More than 2.17 crore (2,17,30,449) precaution doses have so far been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged above 60.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.

The inoculation of children aged 12-14 started from March 16 this year.

India's Covid tally increased to 4,30,06,080 on Saturday with 2,075 fresh infections, while the active cases declined further to 27,802, according to ministry data.

The death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 5,16,352 with 71 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.73 per cent, the Health ministry said.

A reduction of 1,379 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.56 per cent and the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.41 per cent, the ministry said.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,70,514 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 78.22 crore tests, it said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,61,926.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021, and three crore on June 23.