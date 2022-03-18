Over 180.95 cr Covid vaccine doses administered in India: Govt

New Delhi: Over 8.21 lakh children aged 12 to 14 years have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far, taking the total number of vaccine doses administered in the country past 180.95 crore, the Union Health ministry said on Thursday.



Over 4.6 lakh vaccine doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 12 to 14 years on the second day of the inoculation drive for the age group, taking the total number of doses administered till 7 pm on Thursday to over 13 lakh, according to the ministry's data.

With 2,539 new Coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of Covid cases rose to 4,30,01,477, while the active cases have declined to 30,799, according to the ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,16,132 with 60 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases constitute 0.07 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.73 per cent, the Health ministry said.

A reduction of 2,012 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.35 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.42 per cent, according to the ministry.

In a span of 24 hours, 7,17,330 COVID-19 tests were conducted. India has so far tested over 78.12 crore (78,12,24,304) samples, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the infection surged to 4,24,54,546, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

Of the 60 new fatalities, 50 were from Kerala.

A total of 5,16,132 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,43,759 from Maharashtra, 67,008 from Kerala, 40,026 from Karnataka, 38,024 from Tamil Nadu, 26,144 from Delhi, 23,492 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,191 from West Bengal.