Over 166.59 cr Covid vaccine doses given so far

New Delhi: With 2,09,918 people testing positive for the Coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of cases increased to over 4.13 crore, according to Union Health ministry data updated on Monday.



The death toll has climbed to 4,95,050 with 959 fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India's Covid vaccination coverage has crossed 166.59 crore with over 53 lakh vaccine doses administered on Monday, the Union Health ministry said.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late in the night, it added.

Meanwhile, about 90 per cent of India's adult population has received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine whereas over 70 per cent have been administered both doses, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Monday.

In his address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session, Kovind highlighted the various initiatives taken by the government in the health sector.

"Today, more than 90 percent adult citizens of the country have received the first dose of the vaccine, whereas more than 70 percent have been administered both the doses. The government is also reaching out to the rest of the population through the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign," he said.

The Covid pandemic affected the entire world and in India too, many of our loved ones were snatched away from us, he said.

"In these circumstances, the Central, state, local governments and administration, our doctors, nurses and health workers, our scientists and entrepreneurs have worked as a team," he said.

"This mutual trust, coordination and cooperation between the government and citizens is an unprecedented example of the strength of our democracy. For this, I appreciate every health and frontline worker, and every citizen," the President said.