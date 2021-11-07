Over 108 cr Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far

New Delhi: The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 108 crore on Saturday, the Union Health ministry said.



On Saturday, more than 25 lakh (25,54,917) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

India on Saturday recorded 10,929 fresh Coronavirus cases that took its infection tally to 3,43,44,683, while 392 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,60,265, according to the ministry data.

The number of active cases came down to 1,46,950 from 1,48,922 on Friday, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily rise in COVID-19 cases has been below 20,000 for 29 straight days. Less than 50,000 daily cases have been reported for 132 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.43 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March last year. The national recovery rate stands at 98.23 per cent, the highest since March last year, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.35 per cent. It has remained below 2 per cent for the last 33 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.27 per cent. It has remained below 2 per cent for the last 43 days, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from COVID-19 surged to 3,37,37,468, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, it said.