Outsiders responsible for violence, says Kejriwal
New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that miscreants from outside Delhi are involved in the violence in which 27 people have been killed till reports last came in. Addressing the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday, he said it appears to be necessary that the Army should be brought in to restore normalcy in the national Capital. "Delhi's people are peace-loving, everyone wants peace, nobody wants riots. We strive to make a better Delhi for our children. The common people of Delhi are not involved in the riots. People from outside Delhi, political elements, and miscreants are responsible for the rioting. It seems necessary that the Army should be called in to restore normalcy in Delhi," he added.
