Outsiders involved in rioting, Army should be called in: Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi Assembly

Delhi Violence Today Live News Updates: Addressing the Delhi Assembly Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that it is the miscreants from outside Delhi who are engaged in rioting and added that it seems necessary that the Army should be called in to restore normalcy in the national capital. "Delhi's people are peace-loving, everyone wants peace, nobody wants riots. We strive to make a better Delhi for our children. The common people of Delhi are not involved in the riots. People from outside Delhi, political elements, and miscreants are responsible for the rioting. It seems necessary that the Army should be called in to restore normalcy in Delhi," Kejriwal said in the assembly.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court expressed displeasure over delay in registration of FIR against the BJP leaders, who allegedly gave provocative speeches leading to mob attacks in North East Delhi and asks police commissioner to take a conscious decision on it and convey on Thursday. The court also said that the situation was "very unpleasant", and that "we cannot allow another 1984 riot". It added that the highest functionaries of the state have to be "very alert."

In his first remarks on the violence in northeast Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday appealed to his "brothers and sisters" to maintain "peace and brotherhood" at all times, and said it was important to restore "calm and normalcy" at the earliest.

His comments were made less than an hour after Congress president Sonia Gandhi tore into the top leadership of the country, saying it was "shocking" and "unfortunate" that there was silence on the Delhi violence. Following a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) in New Delhi, Sonia, in a rare press conference, called for the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. She also hit out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying he "must be visible in the affected areas" and be in "constant communication with the people". The death toll in the violence in northeast Delhi rose to 24 Wednesday, with at least 250 people being injured, many of them grievously. For three days starting Sunday, the national capital witnessed violence with groups of men roaming parts of northeast Delhi. The Delhi Police mostly remained mute spectators.

(Inputs from theindianexpress.com)