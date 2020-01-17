Out on bail, Bhim Army chief joins anti-CAA protest outside Jama Masjid

A day after he was released from Tihar Jail, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Friday gathered with his supporters outside Jama Masjid in the national capital to continue his protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

A Delhi court had granted bail to the Bhim Army Chief Wednesday on the condition that he leave the national capital for the next four weeks.

The judge expressed concern about security in Delhi given elections are around the corner. "Azad has to mark his presence with SHO in Saharanpur every Saturday for the next 4 weeks. And then after that every last Saturday of every month till chargesheet filed," ASJ Lau had said.

The judge also said that Azad can not participate in dharnas for one month.

On Thursday, after his release, Azad made his way to the Shah-e-Mardan Dargah at Jor Bagh, where fireworks were lit to celebrate his release. Inside, he laid a sheet in respect.

"We are against this dictatorial law and will oppose it till the end. What they are doing is unconstitutional, and we have every right to protest against it," said Azad.

Followers and members of the Bhim Army, who gathered around the leader as he walked, said they would challenge the ban on Azad from entering Delhi for a month.

(Inputs and image from The Indian /express.com)