Our govts in UP, Assam shot them like dogs: Dilip Ghosh warns anti-CAA protesters against vandalism

In statement that could trigger a fresh controversy, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh has threatened to shoot and kill those involved in damaging public property "like in Uttar Pradesh and Assam" during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

While addressing a public meeting in West Bengal's Nadia district on Sunday, Ghosh lashed out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for "not opening fire and ordering lathicharge" on those vandalizing railway property and public transport in December last year.

"Properties have been damaged. Whose money is this? This is my money, this is your money. They have set trains on fire, whose money have they destroyed? Still, not one bullet has been fired. There was neither any lathicharge nor any FIR registered. Police did not even arrest anyone," he told the crowd.

"Is it the father's property of those who are setting public property on fire? How can they destroy government property built on tax payers' money!" he added.

Ghosh then referred to the police firing in Assam and Uttar Pradesh and said, "In Assam and Uttar Pradesh, our government has shot these protesters like dogs. They were arrested and cases were also filed against them."

"They will come here, enjoy all the facilities and destroy country's property. Is it their zamindari! We will bash you with lathis, shoot you and put you in jail," he said.

"Mamata Banerjee has no desire to do anything," he added.

Last week, the BJP leader did not allow an ambulance to pass through a party rally while he was addressing a rally in Krishnanagar in the district.

In a video of the incident that went viral on social media, Ghosh was heard asking the ambulance driver to take an alternative route and not disturb the people who assembled for the meeting.

"Tell them to turn the vehicle to the other side. There is no place here. Tell them they cannot come from here, everyone is sitting, they will get disturbed. People are sitting here. Go from the other side, there is a lot of space there. Send them from the back gate (side), there is a lot of space there," he said.

(Inputs and image from The Indian Express)