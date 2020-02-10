Oscars 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Parasite creates history, wins the best picture
The 92nd Academy Awards was held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The big winner of the ceremony was Parasite as the film won the Best Picture award. This year, a total of nine movies were nominated in the Best Picture category – Jojo Rabbit, Ford V Ferrari, Little Women, Parasite, Joker, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, 1917 and The Irishman.
Parasite won four awards at the Oscars – Best Picture, Best International Film, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.
Joaquin Phoenix took home the Best Actor award for his performance in Joker. Renée Zellweger won the Oscar for her performance in Judy.
Brad Pitt and Laura Dern emerged as winners in the Supporting Actor and Actress category, respectively. Brad won for his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Laura for Marriage Story.
The opening number of the ceremony was performed by Janelle Monáe as she honoured the best movies of 2020. The Oscar ceremony saw performances by Cynthia Erivo, Chrissy Metz, Idina Menzel, Eminem, Randy Newman and Elton John.
Billie Eilish performed The Beatles song Yesterday through the In Memoriam segment.
The Best Adapted Screenplay Award was won by Taika Waititi for Jojo Rabbit and Parasite's Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won won the award for Best Original Screenplay. Roger Deakins won the Oscar in the Best Cinematography category for his work in 1917. Best Film Editing was won by Andrew Buckland and Michael McCusker for Ford v Ferrari.
