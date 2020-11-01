Orthodox priest shot at outside church in France, attacker at large

Lyon: French police say a Greek Orthodox priest was shot on Saturday outside his church in the city of Lyon, and police are hunting for the assailant.

The priest is in a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit in the abdomen, a police official told The Associated Press.

The attacker was alone and fired from a hunting rifle, said the official, who was not authorised to be publicly named.

The priest was reportedly closing his church when the attack took place.

Police locked down the neighbourhood around the church and warned the public on Twitter to stay away. The reason for the attack is unclear.

The French Interior ministry said: "An event is underway near the Jean-Macé sector, in the 7th arrondissement in Lyon."

The ministry added security and rescue forces have arrived at the scene. A security perimeter has been installed, it said while warning residents to avoid the area and follow the instructions of the authorities.

Reports said the priest was fired upon twice.

The attack comes even as residents in Nice mourn the attack in a church in which three people were killed and a woman was beheaded.

The French interior minister on Friday had warned of more attacks in the aftermath of the knife attack in Nice.

France went into a second Coronavirus lockdown on Friday but the government has exempted places of worship until Monday, allowing them to celebrate the Christian All Saints' Day on Sunday.

France has been on high alert since the January 2015 massacre at the satirical weekly magazine Charlie Hebdo marked the beginning of a wave of jihadist attacks that have killed more than 250 people.

Tensions have heightened since last month, when the trial opened for 14 suspected accomplices in that attack.

After the deadly attack in Nice, President Emmanuel Macron announced increased surveillance of churches by France's on-the-street military force, which is to be bolstered to 7,000 troops from 3,000.

Security at schools will also be boosted, he said. Schools are remaining open during the new lockdown.