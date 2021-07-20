Opposition prevents PM from introducing new ministers, Modi hits back

New Delhi: Parliament's Monsoon session began on a stormy note on Monday as the Opposition, protesting over a host of issues including farm laws and fuel price hike, prevented Prime Minister Narendra Modi from introducing newly-inducted Union ministers, a customary practice.



The disruption by Opposition members drew sharp criticism from the Prime Minister who accused them of being unable to digest the fact that a large number of new ministers are women, Dalits, tribals and those from other backward classes.

He said he expected members of the House to show enthusiasm by thumping their desks to welcome the ministers, most of whom have come from backward and rural backgrounds with many being children of farmers.

"However, probably, some people did not like that people of such background have become ministers and that is why they are now conducting themselves in such a manner," the Prime Minister said in the Lok Sabha.

In the Rajya Sabha too, Opposition members, some of them in the Well, raised slogans forcing repeated adjournments.

Expressing anguish over the conduct of the protesting Opposition members, Modi questioned their mentality behind their behaviour of not allowing him to introduce women, Dalit and scheduled tribe MPs who have been made ministers.

He said a number of women, Dalit and those belonging to scheduled tribes have been made Union ministers, but some Opposition members do not want to hear their names and give them the due honour.

"What is this mentality?," he wondered and said it was for the first time he has seen this in the House.

As the Opposition members continued their uproar, Modi laid the list of newly-inducted ministers on the table of the House.

The new Leader of the House and Union minister Piyush Goyal said it was a tradition since the times of first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru that new ministers are introduced to the House, condemning the behaviour.

Soon after the Lok Sabha met at 11 am, four new members who recently got elected in bypolls took oath as members.

When Speaker Om Birla asked Modi to introduce the new ministers, Leader of Congress Party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said his party has given notices to discuss issues including economy and (rising) prices.

Members from Congress and Trinamool Congress raised placards demanding the withdrawal of "black laws" on agriculture. Parliamentary Affairs minister Prahlad Patel said the Prime Minister should be allowed to introduce the ministers as per convention and the issues can be raised later.

The Speaker appealed to the Opposition members to not disrupt the proceedings as it is the tradition for the Prime Minister to introduce new ministers to the House.

"You have been in power too. You should not lower the dignity of the House. You are breaking a good tradition. This is the largest democracy and you are setting a bad precedent. I appeal you to maintain the dignity of the House," Birla told the Opposition members. However, they did not relent.

Modi requested the Speaker to consider the ministers introduced and he would lay a copy of the names on the table.

Criticising the Opposition for not allowing the Prime Minister to introduce the new ministers, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said it was happening for the first time in his 24 years of parliamentary career.