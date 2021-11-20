Opposition parties hail farmers' triumph

New Delhi: Hailing the victory of farmers in unionism, the Opposition parties have hit out at the government by saying that the "fear of defeat" in the upcoming Assembly elections has forced the BJP government to repeal the three controversial farm laws.



The parties have also said that the decision has come in late and had the Modi government shed its "arrogance earlier" and repealed the laws opposed by farmers, a number of precious lives lost during the nearly year-long agitation could have been saved.

The Congress said that people of the country now know that the country's victory now lies ahead of the BJP's defeat as fear of defeat in upcoming Assembly polls has forced PM Modi to take back his decision and announce the repeal of three farm laws.

The opposition party also described the Centre's announcement to repeal three farm laws as a victory against injustice and said that arrogance had to bow its head before the peaceful 'satyagrah' of farmers.

Congratulating farmers for their relentless fight against three new farm laws, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that they were not fazed by the "cruelty" of the BJP.

"My heartfelt congratulations to every single farmer who fought relentlessly and were not fazed by the cruelty with which BJP treated you. This is your victory! My deepest condolences to everyone who lost their loved ones in this fight," Banerjee said.

While welcoming the announcement, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "This golden day will be written in the pages of history like August 15 and January 26. The Centre bowed down to farmers. This is not just the victory of farmers but also the victory of democracy. This victory proves no matter which party or leader is there, your ego will not stand before people. This was an independence struggle for them."

Demanding an apology from PM Modi to the families of the over 700 farmers who had lost their lives during the year-long agitation against the three controversial farm laws, Congress leader P Chidambaram said, "What cannot be achieved by democratic protests can be achieved by the fear of impending elections!"

"PM's announcement on the withdrawal of the three farm laws is not inspired by a change of policy or a change of heart. It is impelled by fear of elections! Anyway, it is a great victory for the farmers and for the Congress party which was unwavering in its opposition to the farm laws," he said.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav charged it is the fear of election defeat that the BJP has been forced to take this decision. "Apology will not help this time. The people understand everything and will teach the BJP a lesson," he said.

Terming the Central government's move a "very late one", BSP president Mayawati said, "The sacrifices of the farmers have paid off. The government, in the end, withdrew the three controversial laws though it is too late."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray advised the Union government to henceforth take other parties into confidence to avoid such "afterthoughts and embarrassment" in future.

"The announcement of repealing the three farm laws underscores the power of common man in the country. The Union government should hold talks and take other parties into confidence to avoid the afterthoughts and embarrassments like today," Thackeray said in a statement while welcoming the Centre's decision.

Welcoming the decision, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, "For the first time, PM Modi has expressed the 'mann ki baat' of people. BJP leaders were openly calling these farmers Khalistanis and Pakistanis, but the Union government had to bow before the farmers' pressure."

Nawab Malik, who is chief spokesperson of the NCP, said in a tweet, "Jhukati hai duniya, jhukane wala chahiye (The world bows, we need the one who can make it happen)."

"In last seven years, PM Modi never spoke with any opposition leader or farmer leader regarding the three farm laws. Now, they have realised that a major political change is taking place in the country and its indications could be seen in Uttar Pradesh elections next year," he said.

Demanded that PM Modi should apologise for the hardship and trouble caused by his "dictatorial step" of enacting the three farm laws, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said, "The quest for justice for those 'targeted' by the government and its agencies through 'false' cases will continue. The PM must apologise for the hardship and trouble caused by his 'dictatorial' step of farm laws to 'benefit his crony business partners'."

TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that the "farmers' long and arduous struggle, their grit and determination against all adversities has shown the BJP their true place."

Demanding compensation for the farmers who died during the movement against the farm laws, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said it was ridiculous and unfortunate that it took the Centre so long to withdraw the controversial Acts. Soren said that the climbdown by the Centre on the issue has proved that democracy is still alive in the country.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar refused to comment on the announcement saying it is the decision of the prime minister, while RJD supremo Lalu Prasad accused the "capitalist-dependant" Narendra Modi government of creating an atmosphere of "mistrust" with its description of agitating farmers as "terrorists and anti-national".