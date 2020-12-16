Those who are surrounding Delhi have been misguided: PM

Dhordo (Gujarat): A conspiracy is afoot to confuse farmers over the new agri laws, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday as he made a strong pitch for the legislation amid the protest by cultivators outside Delhi which entered the 20th day.



Describing the new farm laws as historic, Modi said his government was ready to remove any doubts about the legislation enacted in September.

Without taking names, Modi, on a day-long visit to Gujarat, said Opposition parties who are supporting the protest, when in power, were in favour of similar reforms in the agriculture sector.

To buttress his point, Modi gave the example of two sectors in Gujarat, his home state, which flourished without government intervention.

He said dairy and fisheries sectors in the state grew exponentially without much intervention of the state government as the business is mainly handled by co-operative sector leaders and farmers.

"I am giving these examples because a conspiracy is afoot to confuse farmers who have gathered near Delhi at present," said the Prime Minister.

He was speaking at a function here after performing virtual stone laying ceremonies for three projects in Kutch district — a hybrid renewable energy park, a desalination plant and a milk processing and packing unit.

Accusing the Opposition, he said: "I am confident that progressive farmers will defeat those who are doing politics, spreading falsehood and using farmers' shoulders to fire their guns."

"A sense of fear is being injected into their minds.

"Farmers are told that their land will be grabbed by others if the new farm laws get implemented. I want to ask you. Did the dairy owner took your cattle because you are selling milk to him? Has anyone taken your land or property for entering into a contract to sell your fruits and vegetables," he said.

Strongly backing his agri-marketing laws, the Prime Minister said: "Demand for farm sector reforms which we brought recently was very old. Many farmer bodies have demanded since long that farmers should be given freedom to sell their produce anywhere they want.

"Those in Opposition were in favour of these reforms when they were in power," said Modi.