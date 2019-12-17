Millennium Post
Home > Big Story > Opposition leaders meet President over police action in Jamia

Opposition leaders meet President over police action in Jamia

Opposition leaders meet President over police action in Jamia

New Delhi: Leaders of some opposition parties led by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday met President Ram Nath Kovind over the police action in Jamia Millia Islamia here.

The opposition has demanded a judicial probe into Sunday's police action against Jamia students.

The opposition leaders had on Monday said they would lodge their protest with the president against the government over the police action and the amendments to the citizenship law.

PTI

PTI

Our contributor helps bringing the latest updates to you


Share it
Top