Oppns falsehood on CAA caused anarchy in country: Amit Shah

Gandhinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday alleged that the falsehood being spread by the opposition parties against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) has resulted in anarchy in the country.



He also challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Communists to show him any provision in the CAA, which would take away the citizenship of Muslims in the country.

Maintaining that security was the Narendra Modi governments top priority, the minister said that when India conducted surgical strikes and air strikes, it became the third country after the US and Israel to do so.

"The opposition does not have any other issue, so they are spreading misinformation and falsehood on CAA. This has resulted in anarchy in the entire country," he said.

His statements come in the wake of violent protests in parts of India over the CAA, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

"Persecuted minorities have to come to India to save themselves. However, the previous governments did not give any facilities to these migrants thinking that it would make others unhappy," he said at the inauguration of various projects of the Gujarat Police here.

"Rahulbaba, Mamata, Kejriwal and Communists are spreading lies that CAA will take away the citizenship of Muslims. I challenge them to show me any such provision in the Act," Shah said.

"I urge the BJP workers to visit every household and bust the lies and misinformation being spread against the CAA. Since there is no alternative to Modiji in politics at present, the opposition is resorting to falsehood," he added.

"We have the power to make people understand the truth. After our campaign is over, people of the country will understand the importance of the CAA," the BJP chief said.

He also claimed that there was no violence in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and not a single person has died there due to it.

"Some leaders from the opposition had claimed in the Parliament that there will be bloodbath (if special status of Kashmir is revoked). Such statements are on record. But people gave a befitting reply to such leaders. Not a single person has died there ever since Article 370 was abrogated," he said.

Shah said that after Narendra Modi took charge as the countrys PM, he brought a clear division between the foreign policy and the security policy, unlike in the past.

"We told the world that we want peace with everybody, but if we are attacked, we will not tolerate it. Terrorist attacks were frequent in our country...But after Uri and Pulwama attacks, surgical strikes and air strikes made our intentions clear. India became the third country after the US and Israel to do it," Shah said.

India carried out surgical strikes on seven terror launch pads across the LoC on September 29, 2016. It came 10 days after a major terror attack on an Army camp in Uri in Kashmir. In February last year, the Indian Air Force (IAF) struck a terror training camp in Pakistans Balakot area, days after the Pulwama terror attack.

On the launch of various projects aimed at strengthening security in Gujarat, Shah said the ruling BJP has ended the previous system, wherein political leaders had a nexus with criminals.

He also urged the people of Gujarat not to forget the "lawlessness" of the previous (Congress) governments.

"Atrocities on Dalits, curfew, scarcity of food in tribal areas have become a thing of the past in Gujarat today. I urge the people to identify those behind spreading lies and misinformation," Shah said.

Praising the Gujarat Home Department and the state police force for effectively tackling crime, he said the governments can make maximum use of technology to curb crimes.

Shah had earlier served as the minister of state for home in Gujarat when present Prime Minister Narendra Modi was chief minister of the state.