Oppn parties stage protest in Parl complex against suspension

New Delhi: Opposition parties put up a united front and staged a joint protest in front of the Gandhi statue inside the Parliament complex on Wednesday against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.



Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi joined the protest and so did the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Holding placards, the protesting MPs raised slogans against the government and demanded that the suspension of the Rajya Sabha members be revoked.

Leaders of several parties, including the Congress, TMC, SP, DMK, Shiv Sena, TRS, NCP, CPI(M), CPI, RJD, IUML, NC, LJD, RSP and Kerala Congress took part in the protest.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said the suspension of the MPs was undemocratic and demanded that it be revoked.

TMC's Saugata Roy said the government has lowered the dignity of Parliament. "Unless it withdraws the suspension, our protests will continue," he added.

The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day on Wednesday amid unrelenting protests by Opposition members over the issue of suspension of 12 MPs.

When the House assembled at 3 pm following an adjournment post-lunch, they again started their protest inside the Well and continued their sloganeering.

The members did not allow Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who was moving The Dam Safety Bill, 2019 for consideration in the House, to complete his speech.

Bhubaneswar Kalita, who was presiding over the proceedings of the Upper House, persuaded the Opposition members to return to their seats and allow the minister to complete his speech.

As soon as the House resumed in the afternoon, Deputy Chairman Harivansh, who was in the chair, asked Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to move the Bill.

He also assured the agitating members that Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge would be allowed to speak on the suspension of 12 members of the House, once they return to their seats.

"Whatever is happening is not good. You have to maintain decorum," said Kalita, adding "It is not sending good signals to the public. You are not allowing him, the minister is in the middle of his speech."

The 12 suspended MPs will sit in protest in front of the Gandhi statue for the entire day against their suspension from the Upper House of Parliament. The Opposition leaders said they would decide their future course of action on the issue jointly in a meeting, which was held in Kharge's chamber.

The Opposition MPs boycotted Tuesday's proceedings in the Rajya Sabha after staging a walkout. Opposition MPs in the Lok Sabha also staged a walkout but later joined the proceedings.