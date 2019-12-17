Oppn leaders meet Prez Kovind

NEW DELHI: Leaders of some Opposition parties led by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday met President Ram Nath Kovind over the withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act and police highhandedness in Jamia Millia Islamia here.



The Opposition has demanded a judicial probe into Sunday's police action against Jamia students.

The Congress interim president met the President along with other leaders of the Opposition parties and demanded withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Addressing the media after the meeting, she said: "The situation in the North-East which is now spreading throughout the country including the Capital because of the act, is a very serious situation, we fear that it may spread even further. We are anguished at the manner in which police dealt with peaceful demonstration." She also accused the BJP government of shutting down people's voices and bringing legislations that are unacceptable.

"I think you all have seen that the Modi government seems to have no compassion when it comes to shutting down people's voices and implement legislation," she added.

Urging the President to withdraw the Centre's new Citizenship Act, which has triggered countrywide protests, the delegation said if immediate action is not taken, the violence might spread further.

Senior Congress leaders A K Antony, DMK leader T R Balu and TMC's Derek O'Brien accompanied Sonia to the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Other members who were part of the delegation included CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, SP's Ram Gopal Yadav, RJD's Manoj Jha and CPI general secretary D Raja and others.