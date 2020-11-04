'Only green firecrackers allowed but urge all to avoid bursting any this year'

New Delhi: While all relevant departments and officials have been directed to ensure that "only green firecrackers" are manufactured, sold and purchased in Delhi, all residents here are urged to avoid bursting firecrackers altogether this festive season especially considering the double whammy of pollution and COVID-19, Environment minister Gopal Rai appealed while launching the Delhi government's anti-firecracker campaign on Tuesday.



"Only 'green' firecrackers can be manufactured, sold and used in Delhi this Diwali as per a Supreme Court order issued in 2018. However, I appeal to everyone to avoid bursting firecrackers as much as possible," Rai told reporters. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), all District Magistrates and the Delhi Police have been asked to ensure that only 'green' crackers are sold, Rai added. Enforcement teams will also ensure that traders procure green firecrackers from authorised manufacturers.

The DPCC has said people can burst firecrackers between 8 pm and 10 pm only on festivals like Diwali and Gurpurab. On Christmas eve and New Year's eve, it would be from 11:55 pm to 12:30 am only. "Only licensed traders can sell firecrackers compliant with PESO (Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation) prescribed standards. No e-commerce websites can accept any online orders," it had said.