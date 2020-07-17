Only God can save us, says K'taka Health Min on pandemic outbreak

Bengaluru: With Karnataka witnessing a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases, its Health minister B Sriramulu has said only God can save the state, insisting that public cooperation was key to controlling the spread of the pandemic.



The minister's statement in Chitradurga on Wednesday came in response to the opposition Congress' charge of the government failing to tackle Coronavirus spread but he later claimed his remarks were 'misinterpreted' by a section of the media.

"Tell me whose hand it is (to control the disease). Only God has to save us all. Awareness among people is the only way. In such a situation, the Congress leaders have stooped to the lowest level of politics. It doesn't suit anybody," Sriramulu told reporters on Wednesday.

He was replying to Opposition charges, especially by Congress state chief D K Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who accused the government of failing to control the Coronavirus spread due to lack of coordination and differences between ministers, mainly between Sriramulu and Medical Education minister Dr K Sudhakar.

The Health minister said the disease, spreading across the country and warranting extreme caution in the next two months, does not differentiate between ruling and Opposition members.

However, Sriramulu later sought to clarify that the intention behind his statement on Wednesday was that till the time a vaccine was developed to tackle the contagion, only God has to save all while people's cooperation was important.

On Thursday, Karnataka reported the highest-ever number of Covid cases and deaths with 4,169 fresh cases and 104 deaths. Death toll crossed the 1000-mark with 2,344 cases in Bengaluru alone.