COVID LIVE: Conscious of problems being faced by migrants, says Sitharaman

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker India Live Updates: The Shiv Sena on Thursday raised questions over the Centre's Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announced to revive the COVID-hit economy, and asked if India is not a "self-reliant" country at present. All passenger train tickets, which were booked for travel on or before June 30, were cancelled by the Railways on Thursday even as the country prepared for fresh relaxations of curbs at the end of the third phase of the lockdown on May 17. All passengers will be fully refunded, the railways announced. However, the Shramik Special trains ferrying migrant workers back to their native place will run as per schedule.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on the other hand, said he will hold a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to discuss the relaxation of curbs from Monday. Of the five lakh suggestions that the Delhi government has received from the public, the Aam Aadmi Party supremo said most have suggested that schools, colleges, swimming pools and malls remain shut to prevent the further spread of the virus.



On Thursday, the Covid-19 tally crossed the 78,000 mark to stand at 78,003 with as many as 2,549 fatalities. Of the total, as many as 49,219 cases are active while 26,234 have been discharged and one has migrated. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the media at 4 pm to provide details on the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan economic package, which was announced on Wednesday to cushion the economic cost of the virus.

Globally, over 43 lakh people have been infected, while close to three lakh have died so far. The US has recorded the most fatalities at 84,133, followed by UK (33,264) and Italy (31,106).

