One month after Ram Navami violence, Khargone collector, SP transferred
Bhopal: More than a month after violence during Ram Navami celebration in Khargone, the Madhya Pradesh government has transferred the district's collector and superintendent of police.
Stone-pelting had taken place during the Ram Navami procession in Khargone city on April 10, leading to clashes and arson. The district administration also imposed curfew partially for 24 days.
As per a government order issued late Saturday night, Khargone Collector Anugraha P has been transferred as officer on special duty at the Madhya Pradesh Bhawan in New Delhi. Ratlam's Collector Kumar Purushottam will be the new collector of Khargone.
Besides, Khargone's Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Choudhary, who was shot in leg by a rioter, was also transferred as Assistant Inspector General at the police headquarters in state capital Bhopal. Satna district Superintendent of Police Dharmveer Singh will now be the SP of Khargone.
The government also transferred Jhabua's SP Ashutosh Gupta to Satna in the same capacity, while Deputy Commissioner of Police, Indore, Arvind Tiwari has been transferred as Jhabua's SP.
Niwari Collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi has now been appointed as the collector of Ratlam, while Jabalpur's Additional Commissioner (revenue) Tarun Bhatnagar has been made the district collector of Niwari, as per the order.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Devasahayam Pillai becomes 1st Indian layman to be declared saint by...15 May 2022 8:31 AM GMT
Rajiv Kumar assumes charge as chief election commissioner15 May 2022 8:28 AM GMT
Delhi Congress stages protest near BJP HQ over anti-encroachment...15 May 2022 8:26 AM GMT
Steel prices ease over 10pc, coal crisis playing havoc on secondary...15 May 2022 8:10 AM GMT
Extraordinary powers of court not meant for affluent accused to...15 May 2022 8:09 AM GMT