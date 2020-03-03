One assaulted, another heckled during 'scuffle' in LS

New Delhi: As the Budget Session of Parliament resumed after three weeks of break on Monday, Lok Sabha witnessed a stormy start with the Opposition parties demanding the resignation of Union Home minister Amit Shah over the violence and communal riots in Delhi in regard to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).



Prior to the Session, the Opposition parties — Congress, TMC and AAP — protested in front of the Gandhi Statue in the premises of Parliament and demanded Shah's removal. The protest that continued in the House resulted in repeated adjournments of the Lower House and scuffle between members of the Congress and BJP.

The members of BJP and Congress pushed and shoved each other in Lok Sabha over banners demanding Shah's resignation. The Opposition members held placards saying "stop hate speech, save our India" even as they raised slogans of "we want justice", following which Speaker Om Birla asked them to take their seats and maintain decorum.

The situation turned worse when Congress' Gaurav Gogoi and Ravneet Singh Bittu took the black banner to the Treasury benches where BJP's Sanjay Jaiswal was speaking on 'Vivaad Se Vishwas' Bill.

Jaiswal claimed that the Congress members approached him aggressively and placed the placard in front of his face, following which BJP members came to his rescue after which the former started pushing them. In support of Jaiswal, BJP members, including Ramesh Bidhuri and Nishikant Dubey asked them to return to the Well. Some Congress members tore papers and hurled them in the air.

Members from both sides began pushing and shoving each other following which the proceeding was adjourned till 3 pm by the Speaker.

During the scuffle, Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Smriti Irani were seen trying to pacify the agitated members.

Congress MP Ramya Haridas lodged a complaint with the Speaker stating that she was assaulted by Jaskaur Meena, a BJP woman MP, and sought immediate action.