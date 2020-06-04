On Vijay Mallya's Extradition, UK Government's Statement Hints At Hurdle

New Delhi :Business tycoon Vijay Mallya, who was denied permission last month to appeal to the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom against an extradition order by the High Court in London.

"Vijay Mallya last month lost his appeal against extradition and was refused permission to appeal to the United Kingdom's Supreme Court.

"Under the UK law, extradition cannot take place until it is resolved. The issue is confidential and we cannot go into details. We cannot estimate how long this issue will take to resolve. We are seeking to deal with this as quickly as possible," the spokesperson added.

Vijay Mallya was last month denied permission to appeal to the UK Supreme Court against a High Court order that upheld a 2018 ruling to extradite him to India to face fraud charges resulting from the collapse of his defunct company Kingfisher Airlines.

It is not yet clear if the 64-year-old business tycoon has made an asylum claim, sources in the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) said..

The co-owner of the Formula One motor racing team Force India which went into administration in 2018, Vijay Mallya was nicknamed "the King of Good Times" after the slogan of one of his premium beers and his hard-partying lifestyle.

His extradition would be a huge win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has faced pressure from political opponents to bring to justice several people who have fled India in recent years to escape prosecution, many for loan defaults.

