Omicron: MHA urges states to consider imposing need-based local Covid curbs

New Delhi: Amidst initial signs of a surge in Covid cases as well as increased detection of Omicron variant in different parts of the country, the Centre on Monday issued a fresh advisory to all States and UTs to deal with the pandemic situation.



In the advisory, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said states and Union Territories may consider imposing need-based, local curbs and restrictions, to control the crowd during the festive season.

Asking states and UTs not to let the guard down, he emphasised that there should be a continued focus on the five-fold strategy — Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour to avoid the possibility of a surge in COVID-19 cases, especially keeping in view the new Variant of Concern (VOC).

He asked the States and UTs to refer to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order issued for ensuring implementation of the measures as conveyed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on December 21.

"The country has witnessed an overall decline in active cases. However, the new variant, Omicron is reported to be at least three times more transmissible than the Delta VOC, and is posing a new challenge for the Covid containment measures," the communication said.

"State governments should ensure that the health systems in the states are strengthened to meet any challenge posed by the new variant. Further, the state governments/UT administrations should ensure that oxygen supply equipment are installed and are fully functional and the buffer stock of essential drugs should also be maintained," Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote in a letter sent to Chief Secretaries of all states.

India reported over 150 fresh Omicron infections with Goa and Manipur on Monday registering their first cases as the total tally of this latest variant of Covid touched nearly 600.

According to Union Health ministry data updated on Monday morning, 156 fresh cases of Omicron were logged, taking the tally of such cases to 578. However, 151 out of the 578 people, who contracted the infection, have recovered or migrated. The 578 cases have been detected across 19 states and Union Territories with Delhi recording the maximum number of 142 cases followed by Maharashtra at 141, Kerala 57, Gujarat 49, Rajasthan 43 and Telangana 41.

India's total tally of Covid cases rose to 3,47,93,333, while the active cases declined to 75,841, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The death toll has climbed to 4,79,997 with 315 fresh fatalities. The cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country reached 142.38 crore on Monday, the ministry added. More than 65 lakh (65,20,037) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm Monday, it said. In the countries with Omicron-driven surge, the Home Secretary said the growth trajectory of cases has been very steep and "in our country, 578 Omicron cases have already been reported in 19 states and UTs so far".

He said globally, Omicron cases have already been reported in 116 countries.

Further, a surge in cases is also being reported across various countries, especially in the US, the UK, Europe (France, Italy, Spain), Russia, South Africa, Vietnam, Australia, etc.

"I would like to reiterate that all the States and UTs must observe all precautions, and not let the guard down. Local and district administration, based on the normative framework and assessment of the situation, should promptly take appropriate containment measures. States may consider imposing need-based, local curbs and restrictions, to control the crowd during the festive season," he said. Bhalla said the state enforcement machinery should strictly enforce the norms of Covid-appropriate behaviour.

With a view to discourage any misinformation in respect of the new VOC, which creates anxiety among the public, all states and UTs should proactively and regularly hold media briefings at the highest level to disseminate the right information to them," he said.

The Home Secretary said states and UTs should also educate them about various preventive measures undertaken by them and also advise them to strictly follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

"I would, therefore, urge you to issue necessary directions to the districts and all other local authorities concerned, to take necessary measures for prompt and effective management of COVID-19, strict compliance with various advisories issued by the MoHFW on the new VOC and strict enforcement of Covid appropriate behaviour," he said.