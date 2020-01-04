Syed Akbaruddin slams Pak PM for posting fake video about 'police violence in India

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was left redfaced after India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin shared a video on twitter slamming him for posting visulas of police brutality occurring in Bangladesh, and captioning it as "Indian Police pogrom Muslims in UP."

Akbaruddin captioned the video he posted on Twitter as "Repeated offenders.....old habits die hard."

Upon investigating the video, it was found out that the visuals shared were from 2013 when the Bangladesh police brutalised a group of people in Bangladesh. Thus, Khan's captioning of the video as "Indian police`s pogrom against Muslims in UP" turned out to be fake.

In fact, one of the slides in the video showed a policeman holding a shield of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) which was the most obvious giveaway in the charade. Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) is an anti-crime and anti-terrorism unit of Bangladesh Police.

However, the Pakistan Prime Minister deleted the video after facing enormous backlash on Social media for trying to peddle fake news.



It may be noted that a recent report filed by the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) stated that religious freedom in Pakistan is suffering continuos deterioration under the Imran Khan-led government in Pakistan.

The report titled, "Pakistan-Religious freedom under attack"`, released in December by CSW, a commission of the United Nations Economic and Social Council, stated that the Pakistan government's discriminatory legislation has led people with "extremist mindsets" to launch attacks on religious minorities.

Highlighting the increasing "weaponisation and politicisation" of the blasphemy laws and anti-Ahmadiyya legislation, the commission stated that these laws are incentivising Islamist groups to attack religious minorities on political grounds.

The report stated, "The prolonged misuse of the blasphemy laws over the last three decades, combined with the rise of extremism, has had a damaging normative impact on social harmony. The sensitive nature of blasphemy cases serves to heighten religious fervour and has created an environment of mob violence in which people take matters into their own hands, often with fatal consequences,"

It also highlighted that girls belonging to 'religious minority' communities are forced to "convert and marry Muslim men."

"Each year hundreds are abducted and forced to convert and marry Muslim men. Victims have little or no hope of being returned to their families due to the serious threats and intimidation from abductors against the girls and their families. This is compounded by the lack of police will to take action, weaknesses in the judicial process and discrimination from both police and judiciary towards religious minority victims," the report read.

(Inputs and image from DNA India)