Odisha logs record 65 COVID-19 fatalities, 2,282 new cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Sunday registered 65 COVID-19 fatalities, the highest-ever in a single day, pushing the toll to 4,599, while 2,282 new cases raised the tally to 9,39,752, a health department official said.

Fourteen fresh fatalities were reported from Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, six each from Puri, Keonjhar and Bargarh, five each from Angul and Mayurbhanj, four from Nayagarh and three from Sundargarh, Kendrapara and Ganjam.

One person each succumbed to the infection in Balasore, Bolangir, Boudh, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Sambalpur.

Taking to Twitter, the Health and Family Welfare department said, "This list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to COVID-19."

Khurda district has so far reported the maximum number of COVID-19 fatalities at 756, while Deogarh in western Odisha registered the minimum of 35 deaths due to the infection, the official said.

Fifteen districts in the state have reported 100 or more COVID deaths, he said.

Fifty-three other coronavirus-positive patients have also died due to comorbidities, the official said.

Of the new cases, 1,315 were reported from quarantine centres and the remaining 967 detected during contact tracing.

Khurda district registered the highest number of fresh cases at 592, followed by Cuttack (289) and Balasore (146).

Odisha now has 25,461 active cases, while 3,120 more people were cured of the disease on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,09,639.

The state has conducted over 1.44 crore sample tests for COVID-19, including 78,466 on Saturday, and the positivity ratio stands at 6.45 per cent.