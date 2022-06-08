Nupur summoned by Maha police, gets security in Delhi

Mumbai/ New Delhi: Suspended BJP functionary Nupur Sharma was on Tuesday summoned by Maharashtra Police in the case against her for controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad that have drawn mounting backlash in India and abroad, while security was provided to her by the Delhi Police after she complained of receiving death threats.



Delhi-based Sharma has been summoned by the Mumbra police in Thane, neighbouring Mumbai, to record her statement before the investigating officer on June 22 in connection with an FIR registered against her, a Thane police official said.

Also, the Mumbai Police has asked a news channel to hand over the video clip of Sharma of the alleged objectionable statements made by her during a TV debate in connection with another FIR at Pydhonie police station.

A Delhi Police official, meanwhile, said that Sharma and her family have been provided police security after she alleged that she has been receiving threats and was being harassed over her remarks

Police said that its cyber cell unit received a complaint on May 28 from Sharma about death threats and targeted hatred after which an FIR was registered under various IPC sections including 506 (criminal intimidation).

Meanwhile, a BJP leader was arrested on Tuesday for derogatory comments on Prophet Muhammad, four days after the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. Former district secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha Harshit Srivastava has been arrested for posting inflammatory content on social media platforms, ADGP (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said.

Violence broke out in parts of Kanpur after Friday prayers as members of two groups clashed and threw stones at each other over a call to shut down markets in protest against Nupur Sharma for her comments against Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate on the Gyanvapi mosque issue.

The BJP had on Sunday suspended Sharma and expelled its Delhi unit media head Naveen Kumar Jindal who again claimed on Tuesday that he

and his family members have been receiving "death threats" on social

media platforms.

After the row erupted, the BJP asserted that it respects all religions and strongly denounces the insult of any religious personality.

Sharma unconditionally withdrew her controversial statement and claimed her comments were a reaction to the "continuous insult and disrespect towards our Mahadev (Lord Shiva)".

On Tuesday, Sharma said she respects the party' decision.

"I have practically grown up in the organisation. I respect and accept its decision,'' she said.