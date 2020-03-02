NRC won't have implications on Bangladesh: Foreign Secretary in Dhaka
Seeking to assuage concerns of Bangladesh regarding the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday said the exercise would have no implications on the people of the country. Shringla, who was speaking at the 'Bangladesh & India: A Promising Future' seminar in Dhaka, also reiterated that the NRC process was entirely an internal matter of India.
"Let me clearly state here what our leadership has repeatedly confirmed at the highest level to the Government of Bangladesh: Updation of National Register of Citizens is a process that is entirely internal to India. Therefore there will be no implications for the government and people of Bangladesh. You have our assurance on that count," Shringla said.
Shringla's trip is the first high-level visit to Bangladesh since the CAA-NRC issue introduced strains in an otherwise robust bilateral relationship.
(Inputs from indianexpress.com)
