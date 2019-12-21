NRC will not be implemented in Bihar, says Nitish Kumar

Patna/New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday declared that the National Register for Citizens(NRC) will not be implemented in the state, becoming the first major NDA ally to reject the controversial measure that has been stoutly opposed by several non-BJP chief ministers.



As the JD(U) veteran lends weight to the chorus against imposition of the NRC, the Centre sought to allay any fears about this massive exercise.

Amid nationwide protests against the new Citizenship law, Kumar spelt out his party's stand in a terse reply to queries from journalists who sought his response on the proposed countrywide implementation of the NRC, including in Bihar.

"Kaahe ka NRC? Bilkul laagu nahin hoga" (NRC, what for? Will not at all be implemented)," Kumar quipped on the sidelines of an event in Patna.

Notably, Kumar becomes the first Chief Minister from the NDA camp to voice disapproval of the move for a nationwide citizens register.

Kumar is heading a coalition government with the BJP in Bihar.

Another BJP ally Lok Janshakti Party also indicated its opposition to the NRC and sought to distance itself from the Union government over the citizenship law, asserting nationwide protests show that the Centre has "failed" to dispel confusion among a significant section of society.

LJP chief Chirag Paswan, whose party had backed the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament, noted that the protests are happening in various parts of the country with people linking the NRC to the amended law.