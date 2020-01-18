NPR nothing but 'NRC in disguise', will fight it: Chidambaram

Kolkata: Asserting that the National Population Register (NPR) is nothing but "NRC in disguise", Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Saturday that the Modi government has changed gears and is now only talking about the NPR after the "fiasco" in Assam over the citizenship list.



The former Union Home minister said states are justified to oppose the implementation of the NPR and the CAA as the Constitutional validity lies with the Supreme Court.

"Our purpose is to fight the sinister purpose of the CAA and the NPR and mobilise public opinion against them," he said and added that all political parties opposing them must come together.

Meanwhile, days after Kerala moved the Supreme Court against the CAA, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday stated that no state can deny its implementation when it is already passed by Parliament and added that doing so would be "unconstitutional".