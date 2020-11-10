Now, Punjab withdraws general consent accorded to CBI

NEW DELHI: The Congress-led Punjab government on Monday became the ninth state to withdraw the general consent accorded to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate cases, joining several other states ruled by non-BJP parties that have effectively shut their gates to the agency.



The move will make it necessary for the central agency to get state authorities' permission to conduct investigations in the state. Last week, Jharkhand and Kerala had issued similar orders.

Earlier, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Mizoram and Chhattisgarh had also taken back the general consent accorded to the agency to exercise its powers under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946.

Under Section 6 of the Act, all states except Delhi and the Union territories have the discretion to give their consent to the CBI for a probe in the state.

In a notification issued on Sunday, the Amarinder Singh government said it was withdrawing general consent and "prior consent of the Government of Punjab" would be required in the future, on a "case-to-case basis" for any future investigation.

"...the Government of Punjab hereby withdraws the general consent accorded to the members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment, anytime herein before. In view of revocation of all previous general consents issued earlier, prior consent of the Government of Punjab shall be required, hereinafter, on a case-to-case basis for investigation of any offence or class of offences..." the notification said.

