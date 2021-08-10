Now, foreign nat'ls eligible for Covid shots in India: Govt

New Delhi: To ensure safety from COVID-19, the Union Health ministry has taken a decision to allow foreign nationals residing in India to register on CoWin portal and get vaccinated against the disease with 35,499 more people testing positive for the virus, taking India's infection tally to 3,19,69,954.



The death toll climbed to 4,28,309 with 447 fresh fatalities, according to the ministry on Monday.

The foreigners can use their passport as identity document for the purpose of registration on CoWIN portal, the Health ministry said in a statement.

Once they are registered on this portal, they will get a slot for vaccination.

According to the statement, a significant number of foreign nationals are living in India, especially in large metropolitan areas. In these areas, the potential spread of COVID-19 is high due to higher population density. To counter any possibility of such occurrence, it is important to vaccinate all eligible persons.

"In a landmark initiative to ensure safety from COVID-19, the Ministry of Health has taken a decision to allow foreign nationals residing in India to get registered on CoWin portal to take COVID-19 vaccine.

"This initiative will ensure the safety of foreign nationals residing in India. It will also bring down the possibilities of further transfer of infection from unvaccinated persons residing in India. It will also ensure overall safety from the further transmission of Coronavirus," the ministry said in the statement.

The vaccination programme in its current phase covers all citizens aged 18 years and above.

Cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in India crossed 51 crore, said the Union Health ministry on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre, Bharat Biotech, SII and others to respond to a plea seeking directions for disclosure of data on clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines as also on post-jab cases.

The Apex Court, while referring to the issue of vaccine hesitancy in India, especially in rural areas, observed that the World Health Organisation (WHO) says that nobody will be safe unless everybody is vaccinated.

"We are fighting with vaccine hesitancy in this country. The WHO says one of the major problems in the world is vaccine hesitancy. If we will launch an investigation into this, would it not be throwing doubts in the minds of people," a Bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Aniruddha Bose observed.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner, said it is not an anti-vaccine petition and transparency on the issue was needed as disclosure of data would rather clear all the doubts and hesitancy.

Bhushan, while making clear that petitioner was not seeking to stop the ongoing vaccination, said the plea has also raised the issue of coercive vaccine mandates being issued like putting certain restriction on travel if someone is not vaccinated.

The Bench issued notices to the Centre and others, including Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India (SII), seeking their responses on the petition within four weeks.

Observing that it does not want to get into the scientific decisions taken by the experts, the Bench said personal autonomy will have to be balanced with public health.

"We will issue notice. We will get the response from them," the Bench said, adding: "There is no way we can stop the vaccine."

Bhushan said if the data is not made public, it would lead to more rumours and there would be more reasons for concern.

He said as per sero-survey of ICMR, almost two-third of the country's population has already had Covid and it is without any doubt that immunity gained from it is much more lasting and superior than what is gained from these vaccines.

Are you suggesting that the vaccination has to be stopped, the Bench asked.

Bhushan said no and added that people cannot be coerced to take vaccine and data of clinical trials and post vaccination must be disclosed.

The Bench observed that over 50 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far and once it entertains this plea, a signal should not go that there is any doubt over these vaccines.

Bhushan referred to reports and argued that they say vaccine hesitancy is more among those who are educated people.

"We are only trying to look at it from another angle and the bigger picture," the Bench said, adding: "In this country, vaccine hesitancy is mainly coming from the rural areas."

Bhushan told the Bench that the government says vaccine is totally voluntary but now people are coerced to take vaccine.

"You cannot deny any service or job to anybody," he said while referring to vaccine mandates.

However, the Bench observed: "We are not willing to accept your submissions on this because you are pressing personal autonomy against larger public interest. WHO says unless everybody is vaccinated, nobody is safe."