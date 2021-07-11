Now, Delhiites to pay Rs 10K-Rs 1L for violating noise pollution norms

New Delhi: To curb noise pollution in the national Capital, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Saturday revised the penalty for violation of noise pollution rules. It has directed the authorities to impose hefty fines for noise pollution caused by loudspeakers and public address systems.



As per a notification by DPCC, Rs 1 lakh fine will be imposed for diesel generator sets of more than 1,000 kilovolt-ampere (KVA) and Rs 50,000 for sound-emitting construction equipment without prior permission.

According to new guidelines framed the plant causing noise pollution will be confiscated.

Now, if any construction equipment makes noise more than the prescribed standards, fines up to Rs 50,000 will be imposed and equipment causing noise would also be seized, said the guidelines.

It also recommended that people found bursting firecrackers in residential or commercial areas will be fined up to Rs 1,000. However, if the firecracker is being lit in silent zone, the fine levied will be Rs 3,000.

If firecrackers are being used in public rallies, marriage ceremonies and other religious events, a fine of up to Rs 10,000 will be imposed in residential and commercial zones and Rs 30,000 in silent zones.

According to the order, in case of bursting of firecrackers beyond the prescribed limit within premises of any RWA or at a marriage function, the organiser and the owner of the premises will have to pay Rs 20,000 for the first violation.

"For the second violation, the organiser and the owner will have to pay Rs 40,000. For more than two violations within a fixed premise or at a marriage function, the organiser and the owner will have to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh. The premises will also be sealed," the DPCC order stated.

On August 13, 2020, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the Delhi government, Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to take further steps to ensure that noise pollution norms are enforced at the ground level for protection of public health and the environment.