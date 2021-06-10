Now, correct errors on vaccine certificate with new CoWIN feature

New Delhi: Beneficiaries of the Covid-19 inoculation programme can correct errors on their vaccination certificates, the Union Health ministry said on Wednesday.



The government has added a new feature to the CoWIN platform for making corrections in COVID-19 vaccination certificates, Vikas Sheel, Additional Secretary, Union Health ministry, said on Wednesday.

"Now you can make corrections to your name, year of birth and gender on your Cowin vaccination certificates if inadvertent errors have come in. Go to http://cowin.gov.in and Raise an Issue," a tweet on the Aarogya Setu's Twitter handle said.

Cumulatively, 23,90,58,360 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive in the country.

The CoWIN vaccination certificate acts as proof to gain entry in places that require the residents to be inoculated.

With the restrictions easing, vaccine certificate will become an essential travel document in the domestic sector as well as the Civil Aviation ministry is considering doing away with the mandatory RT-PCR test for domestic fliers who are fully vaccinated.

The government had earlier allowed vaccinated residents to update their status voluntarily on the Aarogya Setu app through a self-assessment process.

The Aarogya Setu app displays the vaccination status of the beneficiaries. The app will show a single blue border if the resident has received only the first dose. A blue shield with a double tick will appear on the app of the beneficiaries who have been fully vaccinated, 14 days after receiving the second jab.