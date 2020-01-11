Not scared of Delhi Police, have evidence that I was attacked: Aishe

New Delhi: "What is the proof that we are the suspects," said Aishe Ghosh, JNUSU president, on Friday after the Delhi Police named her and other students as "suspects" in the JNU violence case.



According to Ghosh, she was not the one in the mask but she was the one who was brutally attacked. "I am asking whether there is any video where I am wearing a mask or carrying a rod in my hand and roaming around. Delhi Police have no proof," said Ghosh. JNUSU also maintained that she has evidence to show how she was attacked.

Expressing confidence that the investigation will be fair, Ghosh said: "Delhi Police can do their inquiry. I also have evidence to show how I was attacked. I have full faith in the law and order of this country that investigation will be fair. I will get justice. But why is Delhi Police biased? My complaint has not been filed as an FIR. I have not carried out any assault."

Ghosh, who met MHRD secretary Amit Khare on Friday, said the ministry has assured of positive intervention in the matter.

She also maintained: "We have not done anything wrong. We are not scared of Delhi Police. We will stand by the law and take our movement ahead peacefully and democratically."